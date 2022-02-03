Ottawa Beach Inn to reopen as Playa Tacos & Tequilas this spring

HOLLAND, Mich. — A popular restaurant near Holland State Park is renovating and rebranding.

Owners say Ottawa Beach Inn is being renovated and will reopen under a new name this spring.

The spot will reopen in May as Playa Tacos & Tequilas.

Owners say the restaurant will serve Mexican street food and more than 150 tequilas and mezcals.

It will also be open year-round with garage doors on the south side of the restaurant to allow for a fresh-air dining experience in the summer and an expanded fireplace wall to keep customers cozy in the winter.