Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Ottawa Beach Inn to reopen as Playa Tacos & Tequilas this spring

items.[0].image.alt
Playa Tacos & Tequilas
playa tacos and taquella.jpg
Posted at 8:54 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 08:54:07-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — A popular restaurant near Holland State Park is renovating and rebranding.

Owners say Ottawa Beach Inn is being renovated and will reopen under a new name this spring.

The spot will reopen in May as Playa Tacos & Tequilas.

Owners say the restaurant will serve Mexican street food and more than 150 tequilas and mezcals.

It will also be open year-round with garage doors on the south side of the restaurant to allow for a fresh-air dining experience in the summer and an expanded fireplace wall to keep customers cozy in the winter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News