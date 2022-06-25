Ottawa Area ISD gets grant to support children’s literacy

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF) awarded Ottawa Area ISD a $12,500 grant from the Youth Fund of the GHACF.

The grant money will fill the Reading Now Network Book Bike with free children’s books to hand out during Grand Haven’s 2022 Coast Guard Parade.

Ottawa Area ISD partnered with Scholastic to buy nearly 4,000 books with the grant money.

“A GHACF grant supported the initial purchase of the Book Bike and we are thrilled to receive another generous grant to fill the Bok Bike with summer reading material for children.

“We gave away all of our books before we reached the end of the parade last year and are excited to have a much larger supply to hopefully give a book to every child who would like one,” said Michelle Ready, director of communications and integrated marketing of OAISD.

Grand Haven’s 2022 Coast Guard Parade is on Saturday, August 6.

