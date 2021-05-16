One injured in Olive Township rear-end collision on US-31

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Olive Township tonight, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened at Port Sheldon Street on US-31 when a Chevrolet Tahoe failed to slow or stop before a red light, ramming into the rear of a properly stopped Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane.

Sgt. Christopher Dill says the driver of the Tahoe sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the leg and hip, adding the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to Zeeland Hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported for the Volkswagen driver or its passenger.

The crash is currently under investigation.

