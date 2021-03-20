One injured in Holland Township crash on I-196

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County police responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Holland Township this evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

They say it happened on Business I-196 at 104th Avenue.

We’re told a 60-year-old from Holland Township was traveling west in a 2017 Ford Edge when they didn’t stop at a red light, leading to being struck by a southbound 2017 Ford Explorer driven by a 36-year-old from Zeeland.

Police say the Ford Edge rolled over after the collision, adding that the driver was taken to Holland Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They tell us the driver of the Explorer was uninjured in the incident.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

