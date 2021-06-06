Officiers searching for suspect after assault in Holland State Park

HOLLAND, Mich. — Officers are searching for a man following an assault that happened Saturday.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at Holland State Park at the main pavilion between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The victim was approached by a man with a knife and forced to walk to a vehicle where they were driven to an unknown location. The victim was later released, and suffered minor injuries.

Officers say the suspect is a white man with brown hair in his 20s, around 6 ft. tall, weighing around 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing black and blue shorts and a white t-shirt, and left the area in a black, 4-door sedan.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the assault. If you have any information, please call Ottawa County Dispatch or Silent Observer.