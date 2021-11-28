Officers investigating hit and run in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Officers are investigating a hit and run that happened in Allendale early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on West Campus Drive. Officials say the investigation revealed that an unknown person ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Immediately after the crash, the driver ran from the scene on foot. The passenger in the car, a 19-year-old woman, suffered a significant leg injury in the crash. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers still haven't located the driver of the car, and continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.