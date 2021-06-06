Officers investigating after break-in at Verizon store

JENISON, Mich. — Officers are investigating after a break in at a Verizon store in Jenison early Sunday morning.

The break-in occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Cottonwood Drive. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at the business, and found the window was smashed in.

A witness noticed 3 to 4 people exiting the store and getting into a red vehicle, but the make and model of the vehicle is unknown at this time. The vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Baldwin Street.

No other information has been released at this time. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, and asks anyone with information to call Ottawa County Sheriff's Central Dispatch.