OCSO Captain retiring after 35 years in law enforcement

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Captain Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is retiring this week, but is not stepping down from public duty altogther.

Bennett has spent the last 35 years in law enforcement, serving two years with the Zeeland Police Department before joining the sheriff's department back in 1988.

He has worked in the detective unit for the past 16 years.

"I've worked in patrol. I've worked in our tactical team or SWAT operations, I've worked in traffic, I worked in detective unit for many years, and the last 16 years, I've been able to supervise the detectives, and that's been very rewarding," Bennett said in an interview with Fox 17 this morning. "I believe the best men and women in the business as far as you know, investigations. And I truly think here, we enjoy a large amount of community, large amount of community support, and I know I appreciated that through my career."

Bennett officially retires this week, and will become the next supervisor in Tallmadge Township.

He'll get started right after the Holiday Weekend.

"In one way, it's difficult to lead because I truly love coming to work every morning, and have some of the days were tough," Bennett said, reflecting on his time with OCSO. "Some of the things are hard to handle. But when you truly like your job, it's a lot easier to come to work."