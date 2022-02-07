OCDPH offering free KN95 masks

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) is offering free KN95 masks for pickup.

According to OCDPH KN95 masks are being distributed to community members because they are more protective than cloth masks at preventing transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Any mask is better than no mask at all, but surgical and KN95 masks reduce the spread of airborne droplets of the virus and provide better protection against infection," said Jennifer Sorek, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator. "We're happy to be able to share these resources from the State of Michigan to better protect our community while we wait for the Omicron surge to continue to recede."

KN95 masks can be found at Ottawa County township, village, and city offices, local libraries, and the OCDPH lobby located at 12251 James Street in Holland.

