No one injured after kitchen fire sparks in Holland duplex

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters put down a fire at a Holland residence on Tuesday afternoon, after a stove-top fire got out of hand.

Around 5:15 pm, firefighters rushed to the 300 block of West 17th Street, hearing calls of a house fire at that address. They arrived about five minutes after the first call came in.

Firefighters detected what they called "a working fire" in the residence, a two-family home.

Immediately, firefighters searched the house for occupants while they tackled the fire.

The firefighters were on scene until 7:00, putting down the fire, overhauling the area, evacuate smoke from the duplex, and coordinating care for the occupants.

No one was inside the house when the fire started. No one reported injuries. The smoke alarms did activate.

While the Holland Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, it is believed at this time that the fire started in the kitchen, specifically the stove top of the first floor apartment.

Occupants are being supported by the HDPS Victim Services Unit and American Red Cross.

The department encourages all community members to make sure they have smoke alarms in each bedroom and on all floors of their home. Having smoke alarms and testing them on a monthly basis can drastically improve the ability to survive and escape a potential fire.

