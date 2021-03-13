No injuries reported in Holland House fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon where no one was injured.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, first responders arrived to a fire at 684 Van Raalte Avenue and saw flames from the house with the garage well involved.

All of the house's occupants, including the family pet, escaped from the home prior to the department's arrival.

No injuries were reported from those in the home or responding firefighters.

While the exact cause has yet to be officially determined (pending investigation), the department believes the fire started in the garage.

The Holland Township Fire Department and the Hamilton Fire Department provided assistance with this incident.

