No injuries in Saturday house fire in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Nobody was injured during a house fire at midday Saturday.

At 11:56 a.m. Saturday, the Holland Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside a residence at 167 W. 40th St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a working fire in a bedroom of the one-story house, made entry, quickly located the fire and extinguished it.

Firefighters searched the residence and found a cat that was inside at the time of the fire, which is now doing well.

There were no injuries to occupants or responders.

Firefighters remained on scene until 2 p.m. conducting ventilation and air monitoring.

Damage was confined to the bedroom and its contents.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the department's fire marshal.

The Holland Police Department and American Medical Response ambulance assisted the Holland Fire Department at the scene.

