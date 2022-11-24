HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Firefighters were called to a business east of Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.

Crews were called to West Michigan Insulation on Chicago Drive just east of Hudsonville around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries after early morning fire at business near Hudsonville

Firefighters say a truck parked inside the business caught fire. Crews say the fire spread into the attic of the garage and caused some damage.

When fire crews pulled the truck out of the building, they noted the keys were in the ignition.

No injuries after early morning fire at business near Hudsonville pt 2

One lane of eastbound Chicago Drive was blocked Thursday morning as crews worked to clean up the area.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

