No changes for Grand Haven’s BLP after charter amendment fails

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven’s Board of Light and Power will continue operate as it has after voters failed to pass a charter amendment to change its operating structure.

A group was trying to change the city charter to make the Board of Light and Power become a city department within the city of Grand Haven.

They wanted the change the structure of the board from an elected five-person board to a seven-person appointed board that would answer to the city council and city manager.

Grand Haven’s BLP will continue to operate with an elected five-person board following Tuesday’s election.

