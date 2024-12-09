New Undersheriff in town, Ottawa Co welcomes former Academy Director in roll

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — David Kok (pronounced Coke) will take the roll of Undersheriff in Ottawa County, Sheriff-Elect Eric DeBoer announced Monday morning.

Kok has spent 25 years in law enforcement leadership rolls, most recently as Police and Corrections Academy Director for Grand Rapids Community College after spending 3 years as the Chief Deputy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Corrections Division.

“I am very excited to bring his thoughts and ideas into our conversations about what the future holds for the Sheriff’s Office,” DeBoer said. “Director Kok’s long history of leadership in the areas of patrol and corrections, his dedication to mentoring new recruits through both the corrections and police academies, and his experience leading an agency with similar values through times of agency growth make him a perfect choice for the position of Undersheriff here at the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.”

Kok will start as Undersheriff on January 6, 2025.

