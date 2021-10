ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County road commissioners have approved the installation of a “stop and go” traffic signal to replace the four-way stop at 48th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Allendale Township.

Officials announced the decision in a news release Thursday.

The new traffic signal installation will be completed by Windemuller Electric Company.

It’ll be put into “stop and go” operation on Tuesday, Oct. 19, weather permitting.