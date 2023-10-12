New route, new time: Changes coming to annual Hudsonville holiday parade

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville’s annual holiday parade will be held at night for the first time this year!

The parade will also run along a different route than before, according to the Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

We’re told the new route will travel through Cherry Avenue, Harvey Street and School Avenue.

This year’s parade is scheduled to be held Thursday, Nov. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A tree-lighting ceremony will be held before the parade at 4:30 p.m. The Chamber says free cookies, cocoa and activities will be provided. Don’t forget to have your picture taken with Santa and pet one of his reindeer!

