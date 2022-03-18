New restaurant to open in Zeeland in partnership with Frank's

ZEELAND, Mich. — A new restaurant is coming to Zeeland, and it comes as the result of a partnership involving the city’s oldest restaurant.

Frank’s Restaurant (Est. 1924) Owner Shane Hammer formed a friendship with Teresa VanderZwaag, owner of The Farmhouse, when Hammer allowed VanderZwaag to use the east building for socially distanced dining parties during the height of the pandemic, according to the city of Zeeland.

During this new partnership, the city says VanderZwaag also helped Hammer revive Frank’s lunch hour.

After considering better uses for the east building, we’re told it was decided it would become its own restaurant.

The building is located on 136 E. Main St.

Tentatively nicknamed Frank’s East, the new restaurant will have similar offerings and will share a kitchen, the city says. Frank’s East will reportedly be the only restaurant between the two that will serve alcohol.

The city tells us both businesses will not initially operate simultaneously due to the shared use of the kitchen.

Frank’s East will open in phases, and current reservations for private gatherings will be honored, city officials say.

We’re told the business awaits approval from the Zeeland City Council, which is expected to occur Monday, March 21.

The date for the new restaurant’s grand opening is not set but is expected to take place by spring or early summer.

