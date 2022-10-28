NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday.

Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop at the Hayes Street intersection and hitting a pickup driven by a 70-year-old Grand Haven Township man.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say. The semi driver was unharmed.

We're told US-31 was shut down for 45 minutes while cleanup took place.

