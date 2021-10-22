National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year and you have the chance to safely dispose unused medication on Oct. 23.

Lynne Doyle, the Executive Director of Ottawa County Community Mental Health, talked to us about their collaboration with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Spectrum Health for this weekend's event in Ottawa County.

Doyle told us the drug take back day includes non prescription drugs (like Tylenol) you are not using. She said they'll be taking back things like not used syringes as well.