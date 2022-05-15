Watch
Narcan saves Grand Haven man from heroin overdose

Grand Haven Police used Narcan to save an overdose victim's life Saturday.
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 15, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Narcan was used to save the life of a man who had overdosed on heroin Saturday.

At 11:27 a.m. Saturday, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers responded to an address on Nathan's Way on a report of a possible drug overdose where the caller was unsure if the person was breathing. Upon arriving at the scene in less than two minutes, officers discovered a 21-year-old Grand Haven man unresponsive and not breathing adequately.

Those officers and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics administered Narcan to the man, who regained consciousness and his breathing improved.

The man admitted using heroin and was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital for further treatment.

