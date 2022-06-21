Multiple water emergencies close beach at Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Swimmers are not able to beat the heat at Grand Haven State Park this evening, as the beach there has been closed to public access.

The beach at Grand Haven State Park was closed after multiple water emergencies were reported and water conditions became unfavorable.

According to the Ottawa County Dispatch, several swimmers found themselves outside of the bouys and in unsafe conditions. The swimmers were able to return to shore safely, but the beach was closed for safety reasons.

Tomorrow the water will be checked for re-entry. The Grand Haven State Park advises swimmers to plan accordingly.

