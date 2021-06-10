Multiple instances of graffiti appear throughout Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County authorities responded to multiple reports of graffiti on buildings between 20th Avenue and Cottonwood Drive, and between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road in Georgetown Township today, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the graffiti was made overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office relays eyewitness accounts of a white male suspect riding a bicycle.

Those with information in connection to the incidents are asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube