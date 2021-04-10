Multiple injuries reported in Olive Township crash, one in critical condition

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriffs responded to a crash involving one vehicle east of 128th Avenue on Port Sheldon Street this evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 74-year-old man from Holland was driving west in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the he veered off the road and ran into a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle’s three occupants were all pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by an Olive Township fire crew.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells us the driver was taken to Holland Community Hospital and is listed in stable condition. They say a 68-year-old female passenger was transported to Zeeland Community Hospital before she was taken to Spectrum Butterworth hospital. We’re told she is in critical condition. A 40-year-old female passenger was reportedly taken to Holland Community Hospital in serious condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

