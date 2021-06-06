Multiple injuries reported in Georgetown Township crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Georgetown Township this evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a white Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 60-year-old Hudsonville woman was exiting westbound I-196 when it traveled west on Baldwin Street before veering into the eastbound lanes. The sheriff’s office says that was when it struck a 60-year-old Grand Rapids man in a green Subaru Outback.

First responders say one occupant was pinned inside their vehicle after the crash, with one vehicle leaking fuel.

We’re told all occupants were taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but authorities say the driver of the Chevrolet might have had a medical incident prior to the crash.

