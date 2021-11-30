Multiple Grand Haven schools on lockdown as police search for robber

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Multiple schools are locked down as Grand Haven police search for a man involved in a robbery at a credit union Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 10:20 a.m. to the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Avenue.

They asked Ferry Elementary, White Pines Middle School, Griffin Elementary and Grand Haven Christian Schools to lock down.

The person they’re looking for was described as a Black man about 6’ tall in a gray hoodie with a black or navy blue jacket, a black beanie hat, dark pants and red shoes.

He fled in a silver 2000s Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable with damage to the rear bumper.

Anyone with information should contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch.