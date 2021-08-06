Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving deer in Tallmadge Township

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving a deer Friday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened north of Lake Michigan Drive on 14th Avenue.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, described as a 35-year-old resident of Allendale, was driving south on 14th Avenue when they struck a deer that was crossing the road.

Authorities say the motorcyclist had a helmet on during the crash and was taken to Spectrum Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube