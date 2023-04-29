Motorcyclist killed in Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist died Friday after a crash in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Riley Street and 132nd Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators say a man was driving east on Riley when another driver turned in front of him to go south on 132nd.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Holland Township, was killed in the crash.

The other driver, a 68-year-old woman from Holland Township, was not hurt in the crash; however, one of her passengers, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says Riley Street was closed between 136th Avenue and John F. Donnelly Drive while deputies investigated and cleaned up the crash.

