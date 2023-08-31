Motorcyclist hurt after rear-ending car in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that hospitalized a motorcyclist.

Deputies responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Butternut Drive and 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

They say a 40-year-old man from Holland was riding a motorcycle when he rear-ended a car.

Investigators say the 47-year-old woman driving the car was stopped for the light on Butternut.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The woman stopped at the light did not get hurt.

Meanwhile, Butternut Drive was closed for less than an hour while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

