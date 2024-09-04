Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-96 in Wright Township

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wright Township Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. near mile marker 23 on westbound I-96, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told witnesses spotted a westbound Harley Davidson lose control and leave the road near the Marne exit.

Deputies say the rider was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. He died of his injuries on the following day.

OCSO has identified the victim as 49-year-old Dirk Alan O’Brien.

The crash is still under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

