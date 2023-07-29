Motorcycle rider sideswipes car, hurt in ensuing crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Haven man was injured when his motorcycle crashed Saturday morning.

At 6:25 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car-motorcycle accident with injuries at the intersection of Robbins Road and Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township. The investigation revealed that a 23-year-old Grand Haven man was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Robbins Road when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

The motorcycle then traveled about 150 yards before the rider fell off. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car's driver — a 39-year-old Grand Haven man — and a passenger in the car — a 15-year-old Grand Haven boy — were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

