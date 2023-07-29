Watch Now
Motorcycle rider sideswipes car, hurt in ensuing crash

Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 12:55:53-04

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Haven man was injured when his motorcycle crashed Saturday morning.

At 6:25 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car-motorcycle accident with injuries at the intersection of Robbins Road and Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township. The investigation revealed that a 23-year-old Grand Haven man was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Robbins Road when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

The motorcycle then traveled about 150 yards before the rider fell off. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car's driver — a 39-year-old Grand Haven man — and a passenger in the car — a 15-year-old Grand Haven boy — were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
