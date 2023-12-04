Mondays are for matching!

HOLLAND, Mich. — At least they are for Red Kettles around West Michigan.

Mondays in December, donations collected at Red Kettles will be matched! The Salvation Army’s goal this year is $100K, meaning your donations will go much further this season.

The donor matching the funds is a long-time supporter of The Salvation Army and named this year’s Honorary Christmas Chair.

Funds received go to year-round programs like the Salvation Army’s Summer Camp and Toy Shop.

You can donate in person as you shop— cash is always accepted and you can follow their QR code to make a donation by card— or you can head to their website to find out more ways to get involved.