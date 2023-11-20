Momentum Center to hold open house for new Grand Haven facility

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Momentum Center is opening a new location in Grand Haven, and the public is invited to attend an open house scheduled for next month.

The social club says the new location can be found at the former site of the Rendezvous Restaurant at 401 N. 7th St.

The open house is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 4–6 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to tour the renovated building and learn about the “Building Momentum” fundraising campaign, which the club says has raised $1.6 million. They hope to raise a total of $2 million to complete the purchase and renovation of the new building and invest in its future services.

Free drinks will be provided.

Visit the Momentum Center’s website for more information.

