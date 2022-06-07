Mobile vendors to bring shops, restaurants back to Chinhook Pier this summer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven plans to launch a project that brings shops and restaurants back to Chinhook Pier.

This week, the empty space will turn into a mobile vendor site with food trucks and retail space.

“As we await whatever potential future development may come from this demolishing these buildings, we thought it would be a really neat opportunity,” said Ashley Latsch, assistant city manager.

According to Latsch, the following vendors will be set up through the end of September:

Surf Shop Grand Haven

Lake Effect Kitchen

Whipped Brunch Truck

Pita on the Pier

Crepes on the Lake

“We’re hoping that they really take advantage of this space that they’re provided and really make it their own,” said Latsch. “Somewhere where people can gather and, again, just connect the downtown waterfront stadium area to our farmer’s market.”

In 2020, city officials voted to demolish the former Chinhook Pier buildings after mold was discovered.

Earlier this year, a number of redevelopment proposals were considered, but officials decided not to move forward with any of them.

Latsch says this offers a temporary way to activate the space.

“As we all know, development can take years,” said Latsch. “The proposal process alone could take years nonetheless the actual construction, development of the idea, so we foresee this probably, if successful, taking place for a couple of years as they make it their own. I think it’ll be a really special opportunity.”

Laura Girard co-owns Surf Shop, which was a tenant of Chinhook Pier prior to its demolition.

She says the project allows the business to expand, even after dealing with moving their original store and COVID-19.

“We wanted to employ more people, we wanted to grow our businesses, but we wanted to do it a little bit more conservatively,” said Girard. “This helped us do that.”

Girard believes the vendors will create a positive impact on the area.

“It just kind of shows everybody that there’s progress here,” said Girard. "It’s not just this green space with nothing going on. As soon as they come into Grand Haven, they see that activity as they go in, go through downtown, and go into the beach.”

Each vendor's hours and days will vary.

The city recommends people check its Facebook page for regular updates.