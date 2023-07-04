Missing: Ottawa Co. deputies looking for man who walked away from foster care home

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who walked away from an adult foster home in Port Sheldon Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Terry Sims.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Sims walked away from an adult foster care home just before midnight on July 3.

The sheriff’s office says they attempted to track and locate Sims with their K9 unit but have been unsuccessful.

Sims is a Black man, about 5’2” – 5’4” tall with short curly hair. He was last seen wearing tan shorts with a plaid stripe and black shoes.

Deputies say he is known to frequent local lakeshore beaches.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Sims, contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

