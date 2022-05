GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven bridge malfunctioned this afternoon, say the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority. Travelers were also advised to seek different routes.

M-231 was suggested by the OCCDA as an alternative thoroughfare.

The Michigan Department of of Transportation worked to solve the problem, and the bridge was open to traffic again in an hour's time.

With the bridge back in service, travelers are now cleared to resume their regular routes.