MDOT discusses I-196 construction project in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Construction season is here, and the state of Michigan is in the process of rebuilding its roads and bridges.

One portion of I-196 in Ottawa County is included among the state’s projects this season.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending $66 million toward improving both sides of the freeway between Byron Road in Zeeland and 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

MDOT explains the project was last carried out about a half century ago.

Around 55,000 vehicles travel across this portion of I-196 every day. MDOT tells us they’re looking forward to getting the work done.

I-196 project map spin

“That's a lot of traffic," says Director Paul Ajegba, "and to have it in that bad condition for so long, we're just happy that the government's money was able to help us expedite this project.”

We’re told the project will also involve a culvert replacement, bridge work, and improvements to sewers and drainage.

“Water is probably the most critical part of any pavement structure. That's how we get damages, potholes, anything, any water infiltration into any pavement basically,” says Construction Engineer Cole Shafer. “During the summer months is fine; however, in the winter months, when you start to get freeze, that water expands, start to pop out pavement and then end up getting holes in your roads. And actually you can find quite a few holes if you start traveling eastbound now, which is why we're fixing it.”

The project is estimated to be completed in November 2023.

