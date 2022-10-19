Matt Brummel announced as the next principal of Great Lakes Elementary

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools has announced that Matt Brummel will be the next principal of Great Lakes Elementary. Brummel will begin working in his new position on Monday, October 24.

Brummel has been the assistant principal of Harbor Lights Middle School since 2018. His previous work experience also includes teaching third and fourth grade at Great Lakes from 2010-2014, and teaching social studies at Harbor Lights Middle School.

Brummel graduated from Zeeland High School. In 2008, he received his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in social studies, from Grand Valley State University. In 2016, he received his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from GVSU.

“We’re really excited for Matt Brummel to return to Great Lakes Elementary School where he started his career at WO,” said Superintendent Tim Bearden. “Mr. Brummel has a great connection to Great Lakes, and a passion for the school and its students. That coupled with his administrative experience as assistant principal at Harbor Lights these past four years has prepared him well to build on the great initiatives and programs already in place at Great Lakes.”

“I am beyond excited to be named the next principal of Great Lakes Elementary, and I look forward to connecting with staff, students, and families right away,” said Brummel. “It feels surreal to be returning to the building where my career in education started and I am so grateful to be back. Great Lakes is a special school and I’m looking forward to everything we’re going to accomplish as a team! Go WO!”

