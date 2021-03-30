Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Mary Free Bed brings services to Holland Aquatic Center

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Free Bed
HCAC-Warm Lap Pool-Sauna-Steam Room-Spa.jpg
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:32:20-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Mary Free Bed will bring a rehab to the Holland Aquatic Center.

Beginning this summer, Mary Free Bed therapists will use the center’s warm-water pool, fitness space and private treatment rooms, a news release said Tuesday.

Physical therapy will be available to treat a variety of conditions in addition to aquatic therapy.

The partnership with Mary Free Bed comes as the Holland Aquatic Center works on a building expansion to create better access for Holland residents with dedicated warm water pools, a sauna, spa and children’s play area.

HCAC-New-Exterior-02.jpg
HCAC-New-exterior-01.jpg
HCAC-Updated Lobby Space.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time