Mary Free Bed brings services to Holland Aquatic Center

HOLLAND, Mich. — Mary Free Bed will bring a rehab to the Holland Aquatic Center.

Beginning this summer, Mary Free Bed therapists will use the center’s warm-water pool, fitness space and private treatment rooms, a news release said Tuesday.

Physical therapy will be available to treat a variety of conditions in addition to aquatic therapy.

The partnership with Mary Free Bed comes as the Holland Aquatic Center works on a building expansion to create better access for Holland residents with dedicated warm water pools, a sauna, spa and children’s play area.

