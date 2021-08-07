Watch
Walkaway man with dementia is found in Holland

Holland Department of Public Safety
The Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Aug 07, 2021
HOLLAND, Mich. — UPDATE: Shortly after issuing the alert below, Holland Department of Public Safety capt. Rick Walters told FOX 17 that Roberto Morales had been located and that the request for public assistance could be canceled.

Police are looking for a Holland man who walked away from home Saturday.

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday Roberto Morales, 65, walked away from a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street in Holland. He has dementia and police don't believe he is able to find his way back home.

Holland Public Safety is requesting the public's help locating Morales. He is described at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Morales was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a fish on the front, and black shorts with red flames on the back.

Anybody with any information about Morales should call 9-1-1.

