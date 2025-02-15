Man seriously hurt when car hit by front end loader plowing snow

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Holland man was seriously injured when the car he was driving was struck by a front end loader Saturday morning.

At 7:22 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on the westbound Interstate 196 Business Loop Drive near Van Hill Drive in Holland Township.

The investigation showed that a 22-year-old man from Holland was westbound on the I-196 Business Loop approaching Van Hill Drive when his four-door sedan was hit by a large commercial front end loader used for plowing snow.

The loader was driven by a 45-year-old Zeeland man who was crossing the westbound I-196 Business Loop to Van Hill Drive.

The car's driver was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition later Saturday. The loader's driver was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

