Man seriously hurt in Park Township crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been hospitalized after a serious one-car crash Sunday morning.

At 5:37 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Riley Street near 160th Avenue. The investigation revealed that a 24-year-old Park Township man was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra westbound on Riley when the car left the roadway's south side and struck a tree. The car came to rest on the north side of Riley.

The man was transported by West Michigan Air Care to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition later Sunday.

Riley Street was closed during cleanup of the crash, but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

