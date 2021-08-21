Man missing after leaving Ottawa Count adult foster care facility

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for a man who walked away from an adult foster care facility Saturday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, sometime between 5 and 8 a.m. Saturday Jonathan Heard, 52, left the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care Facility at 17160 130th Ave. in Crockery Township. He was a resident there, left unannounced and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Heard is Black, stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and is heavy set. He has brown eyes and short black hair. Heard was believed to be wearing either a white shirt or a green polo shirt with unknown pants or shorts.

The picture shown is the only one available of him.

Anybody who has seen Heard or knows anything about his location should contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch by calling 1-800-249-0911.

