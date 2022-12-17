Man in custody for stealing Ottawa County fire truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck was stolen Saturday morning and driven to Grand Rapids.

At 10:52 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms at 15146 16th Ave. The fire department was also dispatched to reset the pulled alarms.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the suspect got into a fire department truck and drove away. He drove to an address in Grand Rapids where he was taken into custody without incident.

The fire department truck was recovered undamaged.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

