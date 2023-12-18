Watch Now
Man hit, dies crossing the road

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 07162023
Posted at 10:22 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 11:47:29-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man hit by a car on 132nd Ave near Riley St Monday morning did not survive.

Deputies tell FOX 17 they believe the 55-year-old was making his way to the bus stop as he lives nearby.

It happened just before 8 a.m. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office sent a release just before 9:30 a.m. saying a 37-year-old woman from Holland was driving north on 132nd Ave when the man attempted to cross the road.

Identities of both the man who died and the driver are not being released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

