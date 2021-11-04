Man electrocuted, critically injured after Blendon Township construction accident

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in critical condition following a construction accident in Blendon Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred on Taylor Street when the 56-year-old South Haven man steered a long boom arm into electrical wires, setting fire to the construction vehicle. The man was then electrocuted while trying to alleviate the damage, deputies say.

We’re told the victim was taken to Butterworth hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says Consumers Energy powered down the wires so that the fire could be safely extinguished.

The incident is currently under investigation.

