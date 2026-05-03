Man dies after motorcycle crashes with truck in Crockery Township

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Crockery Township early Sunday morning. Deputies were called to the scene around 12:24 A.M. near State Road and 136th Avenue.

Investigators say the motorcycle was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Spring Lake, and was hit by a pick-up truck backing out of a private drive onto State Road. As the truck was pulling out, the motorcycle reportedly sped up and tried to go around the truck. The rider hit the truck and fell off the motorcycle.

First responders say life saving efforts were attempted at the scene, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the pick-up truck was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Kalamazoo, and had two passengers in the vehicle. None of the people in the truck were hurt.

State Road was closed for investigation and has since been cleaned up and reopened.

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