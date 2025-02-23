Man dead after crashing into power poles in Park Township

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died on Saturday after crashing into power poles in Park Township, deputies say.

Per a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on Riley Street near Timberpine Avenue.

While traveling west, the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, left the road and struck multiple power poles, causing his car to flip.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the man unresponsive. He was transported to Holland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

