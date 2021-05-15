Man critically injured in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies responded to a crash involving two vehicles at a Holland Township intersection this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened on Greenly Street and 120th Avenue.

Sgt. Christopher Dill says a 21-year-old Holland Township resident was traveling west on Greenly Street in a 2003 Volkswagen vehicle when he stopped at a stop sign on 120th Avenue. The driver then pulled into the intersection and into the path of a 39-year-old driver from Holland Township driving a 2012 Ford Escape, according to Sergeant Dill.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford Escape had the right of way.

The Volkswagen driver was critically injured in the crash and was transported to Zeeland Hospital before being airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment, Sergeant Dill tells us.

We’re told the other driver was unharmed in the crash and that the intersection is now closed as investigation continues.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube