Man charged for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was federally charged in Ottawa County for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 say the girl’s mother reported on December 11, 2023, that Brandon Lee Chase assaulted her daughter. Less than a month later on Jan. 2, the girl’s mother informed deputies that she found photos and videos in a “locked” Google Drive folder of Chase and her daughter having sex.

We’re told the girl informed deputies the assaults began when she was 11 years old and went on until September 2023.

Documents include a written statement from the victim, which reads in part:

“He used to make me have sex with him. I did feel like it was okay even though I knew it wasn’t. It’s hard to talk about it because it makes me feel dirty. I feel like my mind is drowning in tar.”

Chase was reportedly arrested on Jan. 16. He faces one count of sexual exploitation of a child on the federal level, among others, according to documents.

The court filing explains Chase was federally charged after explicit videos involving the victim were found on his phone.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube